NEW YORK (PIX11) — Sunday ended up being fairly quiet across the tri-state area with high pressure in place. Most of the area went from wall-to-wall sunshine during the first half of the day to increasing clouds for the afternoon. Highs reached the mid to upper 40s. Overcast conditions are settling in Sunday night ahead of the next storm system approaching from the west. Lows for New York City will be near 38 degrees and upper 20s to low 30s for the suburbs. There’s a chance for some overnight showers into Monday morning, mainly after midnight and into daybreak. Most of these showers should be in the form of rain near the coast, but some areas inland may see a wintry mix, and primarily snow for far interior areas.

High pressure will eventually give way to a pair of complex low-pressure systems that merge together and rapidly strengthen Monday into Tuesday. As of now, models indicate rain/snow during the morning commute, then becoming widespread and heavier in terms of downpour moving into the afternoon and evening hours.

Monday looks to be mainly a rain event for a lot of the area, with snow likely falling north and west of New York City. As Tuesday approaches and cold air filters in further south, more of the tri-state region is likely to see a wintry mix, including the boroughs.

As of now, preliminary rain totals through Monday evening range from half an inch to an inch for most of the area. Preliminary snow totals through Tuesday for New York City and surrounding areas look to be anywhere from 1 to 2 inches, but portions of the Hudson Valley look to accumulate as much as 1 to 2+ feet of snowfall in the same time frame. According to multiple weather models, Northwest Jersey is likely to accumulate 6 to 10 inches through Tuesday. Snow totals are likely to change depending on the location of the coastal storm and whether or not the storm stalls. Snow totals for the five boroughs, Long Island and Southern New Jersey could change.

Meteorologist Stacy-Ann Gooden and meteorologist Byron Miranda will be tracking the storm Monday morning for the latest updates starting at 4 a.m. on PIX11 News.