NEW YORK (PIX11) — Snow, rain, and strong winds will lash the New York and New Jersey area Tuesday as a nor’easter moves through the tri-state area. A winter storm warning is in effect Tuesday for northwest New Jersey and the lower Hudson Valley. A winter weather advisory is in effect for coastal Connecticut, Westchester, and western New Jersey. Folks can expect rain changing to snow later Tuesday morning as colder air works its way in. The high temperature will be 39 in the city, and in the mid- to upper 30s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and windy as the storm system will move away from the region and high pressure will move in from the west. The high temperature will be 43 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and mild as high pressure will dominate the weather for the area. The high temperature will be 54 in the city, and in the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers as a storm system will move through the region. The high temperature will be 52 in the city, and in the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a chance of scattered showers as a front will pass through early in the day. The high temperature will be 53 in the city, and in the mid-50s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly sunny and cooler with temperatures in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.