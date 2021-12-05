Snow, rain and wind will return in back-to-back storms this week

Naval and Coast Guard ships pass by the skyline of midtown Manhattan, including the Empire State Building, on May 20, 2015.

NEW YORK — Enjoy the partly sunny skies because two storm systems will bring rain, snow and whipping winds to the tri-state area this week.

Temperatures on Sunday should top out in the mid- to upper 40s. Clouds will increase throughout the day, giving way to rain by Monday morning.

A warm front will allow temperatures to rise. Coupled with moisture from the Gulf, high temperatures on Monday could reach into the 60s.

There may be a break in the rain by the afternoon, however, showers will return in the evening before transitioning to snow by early Tuesday morning. Anticipate strong gusty winds with this system and possible thunderstorms.

Expect a break from the dreary weather on Tuesday, which will feature partly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 40s. However, more rain and snow will return Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Some parts of the region could see snow accumulation, but it’s a little too early to know for sure how much to anticipate.