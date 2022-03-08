NEW YORK (PIX11) — It may be hard to believe after record-breaking warmth on Monday, but residents in the tri-state area could see some snowflakes on Wednesday.

The cold front that brought severe weather to portions of the tri-state area Monday night will continue to move offshore into the Atlantic as high pressure works its way into the area from the west. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Tuesday afternoon with a brisk northwest wind. The high temperature will be in the upper 40s.

Wednesday will be cloudy with periods of rain and snow as a storm system moves through the region. Minor snow accumulation is possible, especially north and west of the city. The high temperature will be in the upper 30s.

Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies and a return to milder temperatures as high pressure moves offshore into the Atlantic. The high temperature will be in the low 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy and mild with temperatures in the low 50s for much of the area.

Saturday will be cloudy with periods of rain as a storm system approaches the region from the south. Winds will be gusty as low pressure moves through. The high temperature will be in the mid-50s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy, windy, and colder with temperatures that will be in the mid- to upper 30s for much of the region.

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds and milder temperatures during the afternoon. The high will be in the low to mid-50s.