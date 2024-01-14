NEW YORK (PIX11) — Sunday will be 21 degrees cooler than Saturday, bringing possible snow showers to the New York City area in the afternoon.

A weak storm system will likely bring some snow to the tri-state area but it will dissipate before reaching Central Park in Manhattan. The high will be 40 degrees on Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for the tri-state area.

The high will be 32 degrees on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The temperatures will stay cool this upcoming week with most days at or below freezing. More snowfall is expected on Tuesday and Friday.