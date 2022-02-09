Snow on the way? Warmth continues but changes in store for the weekend

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The tranquil stretch continues. Wednesday featured plenty of sunshine as temperatures climbed back into the 40s during the afternoon. Temperatures remain above normal as we head into the weekend, but the chill returns by Sunday. Along with the colder temperatures, we are now watching a storm system that could brush the coast and bring snow from Sunday and last into Monday morning.

Wednesday evening will remain generally clear. Overnight, a weak system will pass to the north and bring in some clouds. While there will be a risk of a rain shower along the coast, and a snow shower well north, the vast majority should stay dry through the night. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s.

There could be a fair amount of clouds early on Thursday with the threat of a stray shower. The sun should break through eventually and a pleasant westerly breeze should bring temperatures up further toward 50 in the afternoon.

The week will end under a good deal of sunshine. Despite the sun, winds will come from the northwest bringing temperatures back into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

On Saturday, that wind will shift right back to the southwest bringing in a surge of warmer air. Temperatures will soar into the mid 50s, but clouds will be on the increase as a strong cold front move in at night.

Cold air will filter will very quickly and temperatures tumble on Saturday night. By early Sunday morning, temperatures will likely hover at around 30 degrees. At the same time a storm system will come off the coast of the Carolinas and possibly brush the region with some snow.

Earlier in the week, the forecast models have indicated a storm track that will pass well south and east of the of the region. On Wednesday, that has changed with the forecast models giving the storm a track that is closer to the coast bringing snow between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning. Through the course of the week, we will have continue watch if this sudden shift with the models continue, of if the storm decides to reverse course and track well south and east of the region.