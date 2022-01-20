NEW YORK (PIX11) — A cold front moving through the region Thursday morning brought early rain that was expected to change into snow by the morning commute.

A winter weather advisory is effect from 5 a.m. through 1 p.m. for New York City, Long Island and central New Jersey.

The rain started around 3 a.m. in most areas and was to change over into snow, beginning around 5 a.m. for areas west of the city, 6 a.m. for New York City, and by 7 a.m. for the remainder of the tri-state area.

Snow was expected to continue falling through rush hour and into late morning, before beginning to taper off around 11 a.m. or by lunchtime.

Winds will increase Thursday afternoon as temperatures take a tumble, falling through the 20s by the evening. Wind chills will make it feel like the teens by early Thursday night.

The plummeting temps will likely cause any standing water to freeze on roadways and sidewalks.

Forecast ahead

The arctic air will blanket the region through Friday, with single-digit wind chill temperatures being felt throughout much of the area. Friday will be sunny, but it won’t do much to bring any relief.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with another chance of snow showers as a storm system passes to the south and east of the area. The high temperature will be 26 in the city and in the mid-20s for the suburbs.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temps in the mid-30s for much of the region.

Monday will be mostly sunny, but again cold as arctic air works its way south once again. The high will be around 30 degrees in the city and in the upper 20s for areas outside the city.