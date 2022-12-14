NEW YORK (PIX11) — Snow could be set to return to the New York and New Jersey area in the days ahead after a recent brief appearance. Follow the PIX11 weather forecast to track the storm.

High pressure will move through the region Wednesday before sliding offshore into the Atlantic later in the night. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies in the afternoon with temperatures that will be similar to Tuesday. The high will be 41 in the city, and in the upper 30s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be cloudy with rain and snow developing during the afternoon as a storm system will approach the region from the west. A Winter Storm Watch and Winter Weather Advisory are in effect for portions of the area starting later on Thursday. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s to near 40 degrees.

Friday will be cloudy with periods of rain with snow north and west. Winds will be gusty from the east as low pressure moves over the area. The high temperature will be 50 in the city, and in the mid to upper 30s over the northern and western suburbs.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, breezy, and cold as low pressure moves offshore and high pressure works its way in from the west. The high temperature will be 43 in the city, and in the low to mid 40s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and cold as high pressure will continue to dominate the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 38 in the city, and in the upper 30s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny with temperatures near 40 degrees for much of the area.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and chilly as high pressure will move to the east of the region. The high temperature will be 39 in the city, and in the upper 30s in the suburbs.