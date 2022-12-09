NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another chilly December day in the New York City area as temperatures only managed to reach the mid and upper 40s throughout the region. Central Park clocked-in with an afternoon high of 45 degrees, which is 1 degree below normal. We did have plenty of sunshine out there though, and winds stayed on the light side.

Expect the cold conditions to stay in place for the evening hours. Temperatures will drop into the mid and upper 30s in most areas, and skies will become mostly clear.

Look for early-day sunshine Saturday followed by increasing clouds during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will primarily be in the low 40s. Our next storm system makes its way into the area Sunday morning. The precipitation is likely to fall as rain in the five boroughs, Long Island, and central and southern New Jersey. However, the Hudson Valley and northern New Jersey could see snow or a wintry mix for most of the day.

As temperatures decrease during the late evening and overnight hours, a changeover to snow or a wintry mix could occur in parts of the five boroughs, Long Island, and Connecticut. However, no more than a dusting is likely. Areas north and west of New York City could see an inch or two though.