NEW YORK (PIX11) – After a weekend filled with heavy downpours, snow squalls and gusty winds, the tri-state area is gearing up for a blast of arctic air this week along with snow. This upcoming winter storm could bring the snow drought to an end.

Snow will likely develop tonight through tomorrow. Some locations along the coast could get rain mixing in by tomorrow afternoon, so plan on a slick commute with 1-3 inches of snow possible.

By Wednesday, anticipate some of the coldest air of the year and the season so far with highs only topping out in the 20s across the city. In the meantime, cold and dry weather continues through today. Morning lows will bottom out in the teens and 20s across the region with highs in the 20s and 30s. Winds are also expected to diminish throughout the day.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, temperatures will remain below average with another round of snow possible Friday night into Saturday.