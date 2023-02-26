NEW YORK (PIX11) — The second half of the weekend will brighter skies and milder temperatures across the tri-state area, as afternoon highs reach the upper 40s and low 50s, before snow blows in Monday.

The storm system will make its way into the area Monday afternoon and stick around into Tuesday.

The precipitation is likely to start out as snow for most of the area, but a changeover to a wintry mix or rain is possible for the southern half of New Jersey late Monday into early Tuesday.

The highest amounts of precipitation are expected in the lower Hudson Valley and southern Connecticut. New York City, Long Island, and coastal communities will see lesser amounts. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Ulster, Orange, and Sullivan counties Monday through Tuesday.

Look for dry conditions to return Wednesday evening.