Snow, freezing temps for Monday morning commute

NEW YORK — Folks heading back to the office on Monday may be in for a snowy commute in parts of the tri-state region.

After a cloudy and mild Sunday, temperatures dropped sharply overnight, tumbling down below freezing by early Monday.

A storm system will pass just to the south of the region Monday morning, bringing accumulating snow to some portions of the area, primarily in Central and South New Jersey, as well as the Southeast Long Island.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Suffolk County on Long Island and for Monmouth County in New Jersey. A Winter Storm Warning is inn effect Monday for Ocean County in New Jersey.

We can expect light snow developing later this morning, with flakes starting to be seen around 7 a.m. in New York City.

The Sanitation Department began salting streets overnight, according to Mayor Eric Adams said. Over 700 salt spreaders were ready to go on Sunday night, officials said.

“We are ready to meet the storm head on,” Adams said. “This city is prepared because of the professionals who are here.”

The snow will become steady later in the morning over Central and Southern New Jersey, where up to 2 inches could be seen when all is said and done.

Long Island could see up to 0.5 inches, while New York City and areas north of the city are not expected to see much of any snow accumulation.

Temperatures will struggle to reach the freezing mark Monday, with a high of 30 in the city and in the low 30s for the suburbs. The wind will add to the chill.

Tuesday will likely be mostly sunny but with continued chilly temps. We’ll see a high of 32 in the city and in the low 30s for the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and a bit milder, with a chance of scattered showers as a weak front moves through the region. The high will be 43 in the city and mid 40s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with temps in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

Another storm system will approach the area on Friday, which could bring sow and rain to parts of the region once more. The high temp will be 34 in the city and in the mid 30s for the suburbs.