NEW YORK (PIX11) – High pressure will continue to bring Canadian Air into the region before moving offshore later this week. We can expect partly cloudy skies this afternoon with a chance of scattered flurries mainly north of the city.

Temperatures will continue to be below average with a high of 38 in the city and mid to upper 30s in the suburbs. A gusty northwest wind will continue to make it feel like winter.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and cold with a high of 37 in the city and mid to upper 30s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and milder as high-pressure slides east of the region and winds shift to the south. Temperatures will be closer to seasonable with a high of 47 in the city and mid to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Friday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as a storm system will approach the region from the west. The high will be 48 in the city and mid to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be cloudy with showers early followed by gradual clearing in the afternoon. The high will be 47 in the city and mid to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s for much of the area.

Monday will be partly sunny with a chance of late-day showers as a front will move in from the west. The high will be 50 in the city and low to mid 50s in the suburbs.