NEW YORK (PIX11) – High pressure will bring arctic air into the region followed by another storm system to end the work week. We can expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with temperatures that will be well below average. The high will be 25 in the city and low to mid 20s in the suburbs. Wind chill temperatures will feel like 5 to 15 degrees across the area.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with snow flurries as a weak front will approach the region from the west. Temperatures will be slightly milder with a high of 33 in the city and low to mid 30s in the suburbs.

Friday will be cloudy with light snow as a storm system will pass through the area. The high will be 31 in the city and low to mid 30s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and bitterly cold as high pressure will bring another round of arctic air into the region. The high will be 23 in the city and low to mid 20s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and continued cold with temperatures that will reach the upper 20s to near 30 degrees in most areas.

Monday will be mostly sunny and not as cold as high pressure will move offshore into the Atlantic. The high temperature will be 35 in the city and mid to upper 30s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and milder with a high of 41 in the city and low 40s in the suburbs.