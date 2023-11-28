NEW YORK (PIX11) — For the first time since February, New Yorkers saw snow flurries flutter across the area.

No more than a trace was recorded, but it was enough to inform residents that winter was just around the corner.

In fact, for some residents, it felt like winter was already in place. Temperatures around the area only managed to reach the upper 30s and low 40s, and wind gusts in excess of 30 mph made it feel like the teens and 20s out there.

Central Park officially clocked in with an afternoon high of 41 degrees, 9 degrees below normal.

Look for conditions to remain blustery as we head into the evening hours. With skies clearing out, temperatures will drop into the low 30s in most areas, and a number of 20s are likely north and west of the city. Winds will be out of the northwest at 15-25 mph.

Another chilly day is on tap for tomorrow. Afternoon temperatures are unlikely to break the 40-degree mark in many locales. It won’t be as windy, but there will be a breeze out there.

Thursday and Friday look a bit milder as winds switch to a southwest direction. Highs will reach the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Expect some wet weather to move on Friday afternoon.