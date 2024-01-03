NEW YORK (PIX11) – High pressure will move through the region today as a weak front will arrive overnight tonight. We can expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with temperatures that will be above average. The high will be 46 in the city and mid to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and snow flurries as a front will move through the region. The high will be 43 in the city and low to mid 40s in the suburbs.

Friday will be sunny and chilly as high pressure will center itself over the area. Temperatures will be below average with a high of 38 in the city and mid to upper 30s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be cloudy with rain and snow developing toward evening as an area of low pressure will approach the region from the south. The exact track and speed of the system will determine what effect this storm will have on the tri-state area. The high temperature will be 37 in the city and mid to upper 30s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be cloudy with rain and snow early followed by gradual clearing in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s for much of the area.

Monday will be partly sunny and breezy as high pressure will pass to the north of the region. The high will be 39 in the city and mid to upper 30s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be cloudy with rain and wind developing as another area of low pressure approaches from the west. Temperatures will be above average with a high of 50 in the city and low to mid 50s in the suburbs.