NEW YORK (PIX11) – A weak disturbance will move through the area today followed by high pressure which will pass to the south of the area later in the week. We can expect mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered snow flurries. The high will be 41 in the city and low to mid 40s in the suburbs.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of a few flakes mainly north and west of the city. Temperatures will continue to be below average with a high of 40 in the city and low to mid 40s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly cloudy and milder as high pressure will move offshore into the Atlantic Ocean. The high temperature will be 50 in the city and low to mid 50s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with temperatures that will be above average. The high will be 53 in the city and low to mid 50s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be cloudy with rain and gusty winds as an area of low pressure will pass to the west of the region. The high will be 60 in the city and upper 50s to low 60s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly cloudy, windy, and colder as high pressure will move in from the west and winds will shift to the north. The high will be 47 in the city and mid to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and chilly with temperatures in the mid-40s for much of the area.