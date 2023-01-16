NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure to the east of the New York and New Jersey area will continue to slowly drift into the Atlantic as high pressure will work its way in from the west. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Monday afternoon with a chance of a scattered flurry or snow shower over eastern Long Island and Connecticut. The high temperature will be 45 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of an isolated shower as a weak area of low pressure will pass to the west. The high temperature will be 46 in the city, and in the mid-40s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and milder as winds will shift to the south and high pressure will move offshore into the Atlantic. The high temperature will be 52 in the city, and in the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be cloudy with periods of rain as a storm system will move into the region from the Ohio Valley. The high temperature will be 48 in the city, and in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly cloudy as low pressure will drift away from the area and high pressure works its way in from the west. The high temperature will be 47 in the city, and in the mid-40s in the suburbs.