NEW YORK (PIX11) – A cold front will move through today followed by Canadian high pressure later in the workweek. We can expect partly sunny skies this afternoon with a gusty northwest wind. The high temperature will be 49 in the city and mid to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a chance of snow flurries mainly north and west. Temperatures will be below average with a high of 36 in the city and mid to upper 30s in the suburbs. A gusty northwest wind will keep wind chill temperatures in the 20s for much of the area.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and cold with a high of 37 in the city and mid to upper 30s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and milder as high pressure moves offshore into the Atlantic Ocean. The high will be 47 in the cit and mid to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Friday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as an area of low pressure will approach the region from the west. There is a chance of rain late in the evening as a front will move through the area. The high will be 50 in the city and low 50s in the suburbs.