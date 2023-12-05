NEW YORK (PIX11) – A weak cold front will move through the region as low pressure will pass to the south and east of the area later today. We can expect morning sunshine followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon. The high will be 45 in the city and mid to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a chance of snow flurries as low pressure will move to the east of the region. The high will be 42 in the city and low to mid 40s in the suburbs.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of a few snow flurries during the afternoon. The high will be 41 in the city and low to mid 40s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly cloudy and milder as high pressure will move offshore into the Atlantic Ocean. The high will be 50 in the city, low 50s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and continued mild as winds will be from the southwest bringing air from the Gulf of Mexico into the region. The high will be 55 in the city and mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be cloudy with periods of rain and wind as a front will move through the area late in the day. The high will be 58 in the city and mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly sunny, windy, and colder as high pressure will bring Canadian Air back into the area. The high will be 47 in the city and mid to upper 40s in the suburbs.