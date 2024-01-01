NEW YORK (PIX11) — The new year, 2024, starts out feeling quite chilly.

While it was cool, temperatures on Monday were a few degrees above where they should be for this time of the year. Temperatures will remain a few degrees above where they should be this week, but it will stay mainly dry. Over the weekend, concerns turn to an approaching storm system that may give the region its first snowstorm of the season.

Clouds associated with a storm passing to the south will clear out on Monday night. Overnight temperatures will end up dropping into the lower 30s in the city and 20s elsewhere.

High pressure rolls in on Tuesday bringing in sunshine all day long. That is something that has been missing since before Christmas. Daytime highs will be in the mid-40s.

Expect more of the same on Wednesday.

Clouds will start to build though, especially during the latter part of the day. Temperatures will remain in the mid-40s.

A weak disturbance moving through the Great Lakes may bring the chance of a flurry or snow shower around on Thursday. Much of the day will feature intervals of clouds and sun with highs in the lower 40s.

Colder air will move in on Friday. It will be sunny though with highs in the upper 30s.

All eyes turn to the south as a storm system starts to make its way to the Mid-Atlantic. As the storm heads offshore, our region may get some plowable snow depending on the track of the low. Most of Saturday looks dry with clouds on the increase, but the potential of snow will be on the table by Sunday morning.

The forecast models indicate the threat of snow but differ on the track and that could spell the difference between a little nuisance vs a major storm.

By next Monday, the storm should be well offshore with the skies clearing out.