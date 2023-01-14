NEW YORK (PIX11) — Many across the tri-state are waking up to flurries Saturday morning, however, the flakes will wrap up before this afternoon and won’t leave much in terms of accumulation.

Brisk winds continue Saturday, keeping temperatures in the 30s for much of the day. Expect gusts toward 25 mph to continue and make it feel more like the 20s all day long. Also, there may still be a fair amount of clouds, especially across eastern sections as the frontal boundary will remain offshore.

Saturday night will be a cold night featuring biting wind chills. Expect temperatures to drop between the 20s and 30s, but with the gusts approaching 30 mph at times, it will feel more like the teens during the late-night hours.

Sunday looks to feature more sunshine than Saturday. Temps will inch their way back into the lower 40s, but the winds will continue to be an issue, especially during the first half of the day. Expect it to continue to feel more like the 20s for much of the day. In the afternoon, the wind chill may approach the lower 30s. Off the coast, an ocean storm looks to develop along the frontal boundary and could throw back some more clouds into the region.

The winds should finally ease on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Also, there will be a good deal of sunshine making it a pleasant day. Temperatures will top out in the mid-40s. On Tuesday the area is likely to see another round of rainfall.