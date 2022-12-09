NEW YORK (PIX11) — Snow could blow into the New York and New Jersey area over the weekend, so keep the warm clothes at the ready and an eye on PIX11 News’ weather forecast.

High pressure will dominate the weather for Friday, bringing cold Canadian air into the region. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies in the afternoon with a brisk north wind. The high temperature will be 45 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be sunny followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as low pressure will move toward the area. The high temperature will be 42 in the city, and in the low 40s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be cloudy with rain showers over coastal areas and snow showers for inland spots as a weak storm system will move through the region. The high temperature will be 41 in the city, and in the upper 30s to near 40 in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly cloudy, windy, and colder as high pressure will bring more Canadian air into the area. The high temperature will be 39 in the city, and in the mid to upper 30s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and cold as high pressure will pass to the north of the region. Temperatures will continue to be below average with a high of 38 in the city, and in the mid to upper 30s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds as another storm system will approach from the west. The high temperature will be 40 in the city, and in the upper 30s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers as low pressure will move through the region. The high temperature will be 44 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.