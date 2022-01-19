Snowy morning commute Thursday, then brutally cold air moves in and temperatures plummet

Temperatures soared toward 50 for parts of the region on Wednesday, but the warmth will quickly dissipate as a potent cold front approaches. This front will not only be capable of producing rain, but cold air will quickly move in allowing for the rain to changeover to snow just as the morning commute gets underway.

Winter weather advisories have been posted for the city as the snow is expected to make the AM rush very tricky. Brutally cold air then follows behind the front with wind chills potentially dropping into the single digits by Thursday night.

Clouds will be on the increase, but it will remain dry through Wednesday evening. Rain will develop during the overnight hours. As temperatures tumble down toward the freezing mark, the rain will changeover to snow early in the morning. Just as the commute gets underway, the snow could turn into the moderate side and cause area roadways to be quite slushy.

The snow will taper off during the midday hours with much of the region getting around 1 to 3 inches of snow.

The brisk wind will drive temperatures down into teens by Thursday night, but wind chills are expected to go further down, dropping below 0 degrees during the overnight hours.

It will be a sunny Friday, but that brisk wind will continue throughout the day. Temperatures may climb into the low to mid 20s, but it will feel no better than 0 to 10 degrees.

As for the latest on the potential of a coastal storm on Saturday, it looks like an area of high pressure to the north will steer the storm out to sea. While coastal sections may still get brushed with a little snow, we do not see it being a significant snow producer for the tri-state region at this point. In the end, coastal sections may end just with some clouds, while areas well north and west will see mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will remain to be cold with highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Temperatures are expected to moderate further into the 30s on Sunday. Highs will be in the lowers 30s under partly sunny skies.