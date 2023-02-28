NEW YORK (PIX11) — A winter storm dropped several inches of snow and sleet across New York and northern New Jersey early Tuesday morning.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for northwest New Jersey, the Hudson Valley, and Connecticut through 1 p.m. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for New York City, Long Island, Westchester, and the remainder of northern New Jersey through 1 p.m.

Snowstorm timeline

Folks in New York City and areas north can expect snow and sleet to continue through the morning. Areas south of New York City, including Long Island, will predominantly see rain for the remainder of the storm.

The storm is expected to move out of the area by late morning.

Snow totals

The highest snow totals – about 5 to 8 inches – are expected in the northern and western suburbs of New Jersey and the Hudson Valley. About 2 to 4 inches of snow are expected in New York City, Long Island, and northeastern New Jersey.

After the storm moves out, temperatures will rise into the upper 30s this afternoon for NYC which will aid in the melting of accumulation over urban areas.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.