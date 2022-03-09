NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure brought a mix of snow, sleet and rain to the tri-state area Wednesday morning, and the unsettled weather is expected to last all day.

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued through 7 p.m. for the northern and western suburbs of New York City. Folks can expect periods of snow with rain south and east of the city. Minor snow accumulation is possible, especially north and west of the city. The high temperature will be 37 degrees in the city and in the mid-30s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild as high pressure returns to the region. Temperatures will quickly rebound with a high in the 50s.

Friday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as an area of low pressure works its way toward the region. Temperatures will remain in the low 50s for much of the area.

Saturday will be cloudy with rain and gusty winds as a storm system will move through the area during the afternoon. The rain may be heavy at times as low pressure will move offshore later in the day. The high temperature will be in the upper 40s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy, windy, and colder as high pressure moves in from the west bringing air from Canada back to the region. The high temperature will be in the mid-30s.

Monday will be partly cloudy and mild as high pressure moves offshore into the Atlantic. The high temperature will be in the low 50s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and continued mild with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s for much of the area.