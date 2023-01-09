NEW YORK (PIX11) — Rain and snow showers will blow through the New York and New Jersey area early Monday, before skies clear up into the afternoon.

A weak storm system will move through the region early followed by high pressure moving in from the west. Folks can expect rain and snow showers early followed by clearing skies in the afternoon. Temperatures will be above average with a high of 45 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and mild as high pressure will drift closer to the region. The high temperature will be 42 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as high pressure will pass to the south of the area during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 42 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly sunny and milder as high pressure moves offshore and winds shift to the south. The high temperature will be 50 in the city, and in the upper 40s to low 50s in the suburbs.

Friday will be cloudy with periods of rain as low pressure will move to the west of the region. Temperatures will be well above average with a high of 55 in the city, and in the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.