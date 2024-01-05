NEW YORK (PIX11) — While the week ended on a cold note, the first storm of the season looms this weekend.

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories have already been issued for areas to the north and west of the city. Not included in the weather alerts are the city, its immediate surrounding suburbs along with areas to the south and east of the city where it will be mainly a rain event.

When all is said and done, accumulations for the city may get a slushy inch on grassy surfaces. To the north and west, amounts will climb quite rapidly. Across Northern New Jersey and the Lower Hudson Valley, we may see snowfall totals approaching 6 to 10 inches. Further north across the Catskills, amounts may approach a foot of snow. There is still some uncertainty on the timing of the changeover between snow and rain. That may cause some adjustments with the snow amounts, but we may not know that until the storm is well underway.

Skies will cloud up quickly overnight on Friday night as high pressure moves out and the storm system starts to head our way. Temperatures will end up dropping into the lower 30s in the city.

The clouds will thicken early with the first snowflakes moving into the region during the afternoon. Coastal sections may see some snow that may result in very light accumulations, but ultimately warm air will win out causing a changeover to rain in the evening.

Inland areas will be a different story. While there might be some sleet mixing in, it will be mainly a wet snow event into the night and it may be heavy, especially for areas well north. The wet snow could be heavy enough to bring down a few tree limbs and wires causing a few isolated outages.

As the low pressure starts to move out of the region on Sunday, cold air will move usher in from the north allowing the chance for coastal sections to see a change back to snow and bring back the prospect for additional accumulations before it tapers off

Aside from the heavy snow inland, wind may be an issue, especially for the coastal sections with gusts approaching 30 to 40 mph. Minor coastal flooding is to be expected during Sunday morning’s high tide as the onshore flow piles up the water along the shoreline.

We will get a break from the action on Monday with plenty of sunshine. Come Tuesday, another storm arrives bringing the potential of heavy rain that will continue into Wednesday. Concerns are growing more flooding for Northern New Jersey as the ground is still saturated from the storms last month and from the upcoming Nor’easter.

To break it all down for the Nor’Easter:

Saturday Morning: Clouds thicken

Saturday Afternoon: Some light snow may develop, otherwise it remains cloudy.

Saturday evening: The winds pick up. For coastal sections, any snow that is falling will change over to a wintry mix, then rain. Most inland sections will remain snow although some areas closer to the coast may mix with sleet

Saturday night: The brunt of the storm. Coastal areas will be dealing with rain, while inland areas will stay as snow. Winds along Long Island may gust upwards to 40 mph or more.

Sunday morning: The low will start to pull out and we will see the precipitation start to wind down. As cold air pulls in behind the storm, all sections see a little snow, although accumulations will be light. The winds will also start to ease as well. Coastal flooding will be possible at high tide.

Sunday Afternoon/Evening: The storm should finally dissipate totally although there will still be a breeze.