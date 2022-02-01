NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will remain in control of the weather for the region before slowly moving offshore later in the week. We can expect partly cloudy skies Tuesday afternoon with temperatures that are slightly milder. The high temperature will be 35 in the city, mid-30s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as milder air will move into the region. The high temperature will be 44 in the city, mid-40s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly sunny and unseasonably mild as winds will shift to the south ahead of a cold front which will move closer to the area from the west. The high temperature will be 48 in the city, near 50 degrees in the suburbs.

Friday will be mild early with rain changing to snow as colder air overspreads the region once again. Temperatures will fall through the 30s throughout the day as gusty winds will make it feel like the teens later in the day.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and cold as high pressure will keep Canadian air over the area. The high temperature will be 27 in the city, upper 20s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly sunny with temperatures in the low 30s for much of the region.

Monday will be cloudy with a chance of rain and snow as the next storm system will move into the area.