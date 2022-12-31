NEW YORK (PIX11) — Fog is an issue for some with visibility at a quarter mile in some areas. A Dense Fog Advisory is in place primarily through New Jersey and the lower Hudson Valley until 11 am.

The city gets a few light showers to start New Year’s Eve, but most of it should hold off until the afternoon and carry through the countdown. Rain chances are expected to be steady and light but also widespread, with the possibility of the showers becoming heavy at times. Despite the rain showers, highs will be in the upper 50s during the day, and temperatures are expected to hover around the lower 50s as we ring in the new year.

While a leftover shower early on New Year’s Day cannot be ruled out, skies will ultimately clear out. Temperatures will still be mild, with highs in the mid-50s. A brisk westerly wind will develop and cool temperatures down into the low to mid-40s come Sunday night.

A weak disturbance looks to bring clouds around on Monday. While there may be a shower, it seems like most stay dry, with temperatures at about 50 degrees.

We will see a substantial warmup developing in the middle part of the week. Temperatures will climb into the lower 50s on Tuesday, then into the lower 60s as a good southwesterly flow develops.

The chance of showers as a cold front cross through comes with the warm temperatures. By Friday, as a result, the latter part of the week will have tumbling temperatures, with highs back into the mid-40s.