NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will bring dangerous heat to much of the region for the next several days. A Heat Advisory is in effect through Thursday evening for much of the tri-state area.

Hazy, hot and humid conditions are expected Wednesday afternoon with a chance of isolated showers or thunderstorms in spots. The high temperature will be 95 in the city, mid-90s in the suburbs. The heat and humidity will combine to make it feel like 95 to 100 degrees.

Thursday will be hazy, hot and humid once again with a continuing chance of afternoon showers or thunderstorms. The high temperature will be 97 in the city, mid- to upper 90s over inland areas, upper 80s to near 90 for coastal spots.

Friday will be mostly sunny with lower humidity levels as winds will shift to the west bringing drier air into the region. Temperatures will still top out in the low 90s for much of the area.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, warm and humid as high pressure will continue to dominate the weather for the area. The high temperature will be 94 in the city, low to mid-90s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and humid with late-day showers and thunderstorms developing as a front will approach the region. The high temperature will be 98 in the city, mid- to upper 90s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible as a front will slowly drift east of the area. The high temperature will be 95 in the city, low to mid-90s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and not as hot as high pressure from Canada will bring drier, milder air into the region. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s for much of the area.