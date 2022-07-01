NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will move offshore, bringing sizzling temperatures to much of the tri-state area.

Mostly sunny skies are expected to come with winds shifting to the southwest. The high temperature will be 93 in the city, mid- to upper 90s for inland areas, low 80s over coastal spots.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with rain & thunderstorms as a cold front will move through the region during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 88 in the city, low to mid-80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be cloudy early then becoming mostly sunny as high pressure will being Canadian air into the region. The high temperature will be 86 in the city, low to mid-80s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny and continued pleasant as high pressure will remain in control of the weather for the area. The high temperature will be 85 in the city, mid-80s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers during the afternoon as a front will approach the region from the west. The high temperature will be 82 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and seasonable with temperatures in the mid-80s for much of the area. Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 84 in the city, mid-80s in the suburbs.