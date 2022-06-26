NEW YORK (PIX11) — Get ready to crank up the air conditioner again.

Sunday will be another sizzling day in the tri-state area. Many areas are expected to reach the upper-80s, and a few 90s are likely as well. In addition, it will be a bit more humid, especially in coastal locations.



Look for the heat to break Monday as a cold front makes its way into the area. Showers and storms are likely through at least the mid-afternoon, and temperatures are not expected to get out of the 70s in most locations.

Look for bright and dry conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday.