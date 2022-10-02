Not much in the forecast has changed or will change over the next few days.

The remnants of Ian will continue to impact the area with clouds, winds, and showers at times. So for your Monday and Tuesday, expect very unseasonably cool temperatures (upper 50s), with scattered showers and winds gusting to 50 mph.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

For Wednesday, there may still be some residual effects from Ian allowing for some early showers, but an area of high pressure building in from behind should allow for some sun to return by later afternoon. This needs to be closely monitored. Western portions of the area may see some sun while the east end (such as Long Island) may not see any sun at all. Temperatures, however, are expected to rebound into the upper 60s.

On Thursday, we stay high and dry with mostly sunny conditions and milder temperatures. The temperatures should climb to the 70-degree mark.

Friday should start dry, but a vigorous cold front moving in may produce a slight shower in the afternoon. So far, there doesn’t seem like there will be much of any precipitation. Temperatures before the front moves in should make to around the 70-degree mark. But come Saturday, expect a much cooler feel with temperatures only in the upper 50s and a mix of sun and clouds.