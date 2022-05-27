NEW YORK (PIX11) — A cold front will work its way toward the region Friday afternoon, bringing a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms. On Friday morning, mostly cloudy skies remain before showers and thunderstorms follow in the afternoon.

Some of these storms may contain heavy rain and damaging winds. The high temperature will be 77 in the city, mid-70s over coastal spots, low 80s for inland areas.

Saturday will be cloudy early with a continuing chance of showers and thunderstorms as the cold front will be slow to move through the region. Skies will gradually clear during the afternoon as high pressure will work from the west. The high temperature will be 80 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and pleasant as high pressure will dominate the weather for the area. The high temperature will be 80 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.

Memorial Day will be mostly sunny and noticeably warmer as high pressure will move offshore into the Atlantic. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s for much of the area.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and unseasonably warm as temperatures will approach near record-high levels over portions of the region. The high temperature will be 94 in the city, low to mid-80s for coastal areas, mid-90s over inland spots.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of scattered late-day showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be cooler with a high of 84 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a continuing chance of showers as a weak front will move through the area. The high temperature will be 85 in the city, mid-80s in the suburbs.