NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure will drift away from the New York and New Jersey region Friday morning as weak high pressure will work its way in from the west. Folks can expect mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon with a chance of a stray shower or snow flurry. The high temperature will be 48 in the city, and in the upper 40s to near 50 in the suburbs. Winds will become gusty from the west throughout the day.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and breezy as high pressure will bring air from Canada back into the area. The high temperature will be 42 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds as another in a series of low pressure systems moves toward the region. The high temperature will be 46 in the city, and in the mid- to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Monday will be cloudy with showers and mild early, followed by clearing skies and falling temperatures. The high will be 55 in the city, and in the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and breezy as high pressure will dominate the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 45 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be cloudy with periods of rain as low pressure will move through the area later in the day. Temperatures will be mild once again with a high of 51 in the city, and in the upper 40s to low 50s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and breezy with temperatures in the mid-40s for much of the region.