NEW YORK (PIX11) — The frigid air will move out Wednesday night, warming up into the upper 40s on Thursday.

These temperatures will stick around through the weekend into next week, expected to reach the low 50s on Friday, Sunday, and Monday, but showers and storms are accompanying them.

Rain is expected to start Friday afternoon, with a break on Saturday, before resuming Sunday. The next dry day won’t be until Wednesday after these systems have pushed out over the ocean.