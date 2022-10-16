NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another seasonably mild day across the tri-state area as temperatures made their way into the mid and upper 60s. A few spots were even able to break the 70-degree mark.

It was the seventh straight day in which temperatures were at or above normal. Look for conditions to remain on the dry side heading into the evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after sunset, and temperatures will drop into the upper 50s.

Keep an umbrella on hand for Monday. A cold front is expected to bring a few showers and thunderstorms to the area. Rainfall totals should remain under half of an inch in most locations, however, higher totals are possible for those of you who see downpours or thunderstorms.

Chilly conditions are on tap for Tuesday through Thursday.