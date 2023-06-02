NEW YORK (PIX11) — A cold front moving in from the north brought some early evening showers and thunderstorms across the tri-state region. Some of the storms were strong and capable of producing gusts in excess of 50 mph, small hail, and a lot of lightning.

Much cooler air filters in behind the front for the weekend before temperatures recover during the next work week.

A few scattered showers could linger around through the evening hours before skies will temporarily clear out for the overnight period. Temperatures will dip into the lower 60s.

Skies will then cloud back up during the morning on Saturday. A northeasterly breeze will kick in and bring in a cloud cover that could stick around for a good portion of the day.

There may be a light shower that passes, but it will primarily be a dry and cool day with that northeasterly wind keeping temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

On Sunday, an area of low pressure develops offshore and tries to back in toward New England. That will bring back the clouds across areas east of the city and the chance of showers. There will still be a cool breeze around keeping a good portion of the area in the 60s.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The sun makes a return early next week and the winds off the ocean will ease.

Expect temperatures to climb back into the mid-70s on Monday and Tuesday. Another frontal boundary brings the threat of showers late Tuesday or Wednesday.

Temperatures will then back down into the lower 70s for the middle part of the week.