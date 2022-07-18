More wet and windy weather is on tap followed by extreme heat.

Downpours flooded streets and thunder rumbled across the New York – New Jersey area on Monday. As the storm continued, the National Weather Service issued a series of warnings. Get more below as they roll in.

Weather warnings:

3:37 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of New York, including Commack, Huntington Station and Centereach until 4:30 p.m.

3:17 p.m.: A special weather statement was issued for Manhattan and the Bronx until 4 p.m.

3:04 p.m.: A flash flood warning was issued for areas including the Bronx, Yonkers and New Rochelle until 4:30 p.m.

2:42 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for areas including Manhattan and the Bronx until 3:30 p.m.

2:26 p.m.: A flash flood warning was issued for areas including Paterson, Clifton and Passaic in New Jersey until 4:30 p.m.

1:45 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for parts of CT, DE, DC, MD, NJ, NY, PA, VA, WV until 10 p.m. Tornadoes and hail are possible in the impacted area. Scattered gusts of wind up to 70 mph are likely.

8:44 a.m.: LaGuardia Airport advised weather conditions were causing flight disruptions. Travelers were told to check with their airlines about their flights.

7:19 a.m.: Newark Airport asked travelers to contact airlines for flight information because of storms.

What’s next for NY, NJ:

Tuesday could see some record highs. That heat will stick around for days. Numerous 90-degree days are likely, and heat index values could reach 100 or more by mid-week.

The possible heat wave is expected to last from Tuesday through Friday, but it could extend into Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Humidity levels are expected to be elevated, especially on Thursday.

Showers and thunderstorms will occasionally provide relief, but seeking out an air-conditioned location will be your best bet to beat the heat. Be sure to keep yourself hydrated as well.