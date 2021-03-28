Severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Manhattan, Brooklyn, SI, NJ

NEW YORK — After a wet start to Sunday, get ready for another round of rain.

We are tracking a narrow line of heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms that should get underway this evening. This will likely lead to localized flooding and damaging wind gusts, which will be the big concern with this system. Expect wind speeds between 20-30 mph with gusts from 40 to 50+ mph making it possible for down trees, powerlines and power outages.

A Severe Thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Manhattan, Brooklyn and Northern New Jersey until 8:15 p.m.

The New York City Department of Buildings is reminding all builders, contractors, crane operators, and property owners to secure their construction sites, buildings, and equipment.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for parts of the Jersey Shore until 9 p.m. Sunday. A dense fog advisory will be in effect until 9 p.m. Sunday for Nassau and Suffolk Counties, and a wind advisory will be in effect from 7 p.m. Sunday to 6 p.m. Monday.

The National Weather Service has also issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Somerset, Hunterdon, Middlesex and Mercer Counties, as well as two counties in Pennsylvania, until 7:30 p.m.

Finally, the storm should taper off around midnight with a few lingering sprinkles overnight. Even though the rain will move out in time for the morning rush, winds will continue to pick up throughout the day tomorrow.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week; we are tracking another storm that’s slated to arrive mid-week. As always, stay tuned for updates.