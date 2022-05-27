NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for 13 New Jersey counties, including Hunterdon, Mercer, Morris, Somerset, Sussex and Warren. That warning lasts through 7 p.m. Friday.

Additionally, flood watches were issued for Hunterdon, Mercer and Warren counties.

In Hunterdon and Warren counties, the watch runs through 7 p.m. Friday. The National Weather Service warns flash flooding is possible in those areas, as localized rainfall rates of up to two inches an hour are possible.

Mercer County could also see rates of up to two inches an hour. Its flood watch ends at 10 p.m. Friday.