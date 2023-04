NEW YORK (PIX11) — A tornado and severe thunderstorm watch have been put into effect through 10 p.m., in parts of New Jersey, New York and Connecticut, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a potential for damaging wind gusts of over 58 mph that could cause damage to trees and power lines. An isolated tornado could touch down west of Long Island, and large hail around an inch in diameter is also possible, the NWS said.

You can view all the local weather alerts by county here.