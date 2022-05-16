NEW YORK (PIX11) — Morning sunshine will give way to clouds and strong storms later Monday afternoon.

A cold front will move toward the region, bringing the potential for severe weather. The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for the region.

Heavy downpours and strong, potentially damaging winds are expected along with temperatures near 80 degrees. Large hail and an isolated tornado may also be possible.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and windy as Canadian high pressure will bring drier air into the region. The high temperature will be in the mid-70s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon. The high temperature will be in the low 70s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers as a warm front will work its way through the area during the afternoon. The high temperature will be in the mid-70s.

Friday will be partly sunny and warmer as winds will shift to the south bringing air from the Gulf of Mexico. The high temperature could top out near 80 degrees.