NEW YORK — High pressure will bring another taste of summer to the tri-state area Wednesday as a cold front works its way toward the region, bringing the chance of showers and potentially severe storms.

The sun will break through the clouds Wednesday afternoon as temperatures soar into the upper 80s, possibly approaching 90 degrees in the city. Coastal sections will be much cooler with the winds coming off the ocean.

A cold front will press into the region from the west bringing the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and into the evening. Some of these storms could be strong or even severe.

While the best chance of severe storms will occur north of the city, the storms could contain damaging winds as they approach the coast.

Once we get past the rain, Thursday will be a delightful day featuring a good deal of sunshine throughout. A cooler breeze will bring temperatures back down in the lower 80s.

Things look to be unsettled again as the week comes to a close.

A storm system approaches from the Ohio Valley bringing rain starting in the afternoon. The rain will continue into Friday night before it starts to taper off on Saturday. Due to the rain and onshore breeze, temperatures will be on the cool side with highs only topping out in the low to mid 60s on Friday and Saturday.

Sunday will be a better day with partly sunny skies, but there will still be a bit of a breeze. Temperatures will be a little milder with highs in the upper 60s.

Conditions will continue to improve on Memorial Day. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s making it the pick of the holiday weekend.