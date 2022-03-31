NEW YORK (PIX11) — Morning fog will be replaced by afternoon storms, some of which could be severe, across New York and New Jersey Thursday.

A warm front will continue to move northward into the Hudson Valley as a cold front works its way in from the west later this evening. Folks can expect partly sunny skies this afternoon with showers and thunderstorms developing late in the day.

Some of these storms could be strong to severe. Temperatures will feel more like May than late March. The high will be 70 degrees in New York City and in the upper 60s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers as a cold front will slowly move offshore into the Atlantic. Temperatures will be closer to seasonable with highs in the upper 50s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and pleasant as high pressure will be in control across the region. The high temperature will be 58 in the city in the upper 50s in the suburbs.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 50s.

Monday will be partly sunny as high pressure will pass to the north of the area and move offshore later in the day. The high temperature will be 58 in the city and in the upper 50s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds later as a front will approach the area from the south. The high temperature will be 60 in the city and in the upper 50s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be cloudy with periods of rain as an area of low pressure will move through the region. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler with highs in the low 50s.