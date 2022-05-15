Central Park’s streak of above-normal high temperatures reached six on Sunday as the Big Apple warmed to 76 degrees. Some locations even cracked the 80-degree mark as southwest winds and plentiful sunshine were in place. A large portion of the area stayed on the dry side, but portions of the Hudson Valley saw a few showers and storms develop during the afternoon hours.

As we move into the evening hours, keep an eye on the sky because those showers and storms could show up on our doorstep. The best chance of seeing wet weather is between 9 p.m. and midnight, although it will not rain in all areas. Temperatures will slowly drop into the mid and upper 60s.

Looking ahead, expect the threat of storms to stay in place for Monday. A cold front will move through the area during the afternoon hours and a few strong to severe thunderstorms are likely to develop.

Be on the lookout for downpours in some locations, as well as the possibility of gusty winds, hail, and street/highway flooding. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The area of greatest risk for this is north and west of NYC, according to the National Weather Service.

All wet weather should come to an end between 7 and 10 p.m. New York City’s Emergency Management Department issued a travel advisory for Monday.

“As unsettled weather continues to impact our area, New Yorkers should prepare for a wet, windy commute Monday afternoon and evening,” NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol said.“We urge all New Yorkers to exercise caution and prepare for potential power outages. If you must travel, consider using public transportation and allow for extra travel time, and if you must drive, do not enter flooded roadways. We also encourage New Yorkers to take extra care to secure their property. Bring in any loose, lightweight objects like garbage cans, potted plants, or lawn furniture that can be easily blown away.”

Expect brighter and drier conditions Tuesday and Wednesday. Afternoon highs will reach the mid and upper 70s.