Severe storms, damaging winds possible before sun returns on Sunday

NEW YORK — Sunny skies on Saturday will give way to increasing clouds, scattered showers and potentially severe thunderstorms later in the day.

The storm front was expected to arrive in New Jersey around 3 p.m. and move east into New York and Connecticut.

The main concern will be strong winds, which could include sporadic gusts up to 60 mph.

The warm weather trend will continue Saturday, with highs topping out in the upper 70s across the region.

The storms should clear out late Saturday night and the winds will shift to the northwest, allowing temperatures to take a tumble. Overnight temperatures will drop into the low to mid-50s.

On Sunday, a cool wind will gust at around 20 mph. That will keep temperatures in the lower 60s during the day.

In the afternoon, an upper-level disturbance will bring back the clouds and a few widely isolated showers cannot be ruled out.

The cooler air will stick around Sunday night, when temperatures could drop into the upper 40s for the first time since May.

High temperatures will hold in the mid-60s on Monday under mostly sunny skies. While it will be cooler compared to this week, the temperature actually will be where it should be for this time of year.

Heading into the middle part of the week, temperatures will moderate, possibly climbing back into the mid-70s by Thursday before a cold front brings the chance of showers by Friday.