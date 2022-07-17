After a seasonable Sunday, expect a stormy start to the work week followed by a heat wave.

Monday could see heavy rain, damaging winds, thunder, lightning and localized flooding. There’s also a small chance of hail. The threat for any severe thunderstorms will be mainly north and west of New York City, forecasts show.

There may be a few showers during the morning commute. Conditions should be dryer in the middle of the day, but things will start to shake up during the evening commute. A strong line should come through after 6 p.m.

Tuesday could see some record highs. That heat will stick around for days. Numerous 90-degree days are likely, and heat index values could reach 100 or more by mid-week.

Showers and thunderstorms will occasionally provide relief, but seeking out an air-conditioned location will be your best bet to beat the heat. Be sure to keep yourself hydrated as well.

The possible heat wave is expected to last from Tuesday through Friday, but it could extend into Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Humidity levels are expected to be elevated, especially on Thursday.