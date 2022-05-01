May started off on a mild note in the Big Apple as afternoon temperatures warmed into the upper 60s and low 70s. Central Park’s thermometer rose to 69 degrees, and plenty of sunshine was seen overhead.

Portions of Connecticut and Long Island were under the influence of a sea breeze however, so temperatures were a few degrees lower in those locations. They did get their fair share of sunshine though.

Expect clouds to be on the increase through the evening hours Sunday as a storm system enters the region. Any rain should hold off until after midnight, but an isolated light shower could develop here and there. Temperatures will cool into the mid and upper 50s.

Looking back at April, it was an unseasonably cool month as we saw below-normal high temperatures on 19 of the 30 days during the month. The warmest temperature that we saw was 79 on April 14, and the coldest temperature was 38 seen on April 2. In addition, 4.53 inches of rain fell, about a half-inch (0.57″) above normal, and no snow was recorded.

As we look ahead, expect a few showers Monday morning with skies remaining mostly cloudy for the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

Most of Tuesday is looking dry, but another round of showers are likely Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Look for brighter and warmer conditions on Thursday with temperatures near 70.